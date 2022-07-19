Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,400 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %

STM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.