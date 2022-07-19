Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 1,635 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 52,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.