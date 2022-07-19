AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

