Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $917,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of BG opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

