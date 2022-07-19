Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $686,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

