Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $537,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CGI were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

