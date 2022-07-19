15,916 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,916 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

