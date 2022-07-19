Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

