Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.