Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 40,203 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.19% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

