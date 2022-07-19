Investec Group (INVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on August 8th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Investec Group Price Performance

INVP opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 261.90 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 541.40 ($6.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.60.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

In related news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.44), for a total value of £64,623.65 ($77,254.81). In other Investec Group news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.44), for a total value of £64,623.65 ($77,254.81). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.81), for a total value of £472,829.40 ($565,247.34). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,135 shares of company stock worth $66,975,569.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

