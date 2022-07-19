Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.