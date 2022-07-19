FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.
NYSE FBK opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
