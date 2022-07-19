ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

