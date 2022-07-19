FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 123.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 518,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 286,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

PFE stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $284.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

