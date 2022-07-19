Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922,051 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

