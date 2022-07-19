Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $240,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

