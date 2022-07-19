Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average is $284.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

