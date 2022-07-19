Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

