Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.70 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SL Green Realty by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

