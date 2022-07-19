Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

