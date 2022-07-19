Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 596 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Trading Down 2.7 %

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.02.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

