Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

