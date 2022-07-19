Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 39.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 23,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

