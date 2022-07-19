Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

