Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.66.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

