NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 260.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

