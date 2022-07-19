AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

