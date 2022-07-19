NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

