DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

