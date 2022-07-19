Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

