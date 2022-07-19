Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

ROK opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

