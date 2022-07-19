Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

