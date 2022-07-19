agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.82.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,772. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $9,169,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

