Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of PGR opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

