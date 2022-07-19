Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

