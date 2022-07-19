Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

