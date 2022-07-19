Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

