Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.