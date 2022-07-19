Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

