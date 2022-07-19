Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

