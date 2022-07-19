BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

