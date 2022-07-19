Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 111 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

