Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

