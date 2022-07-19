Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.