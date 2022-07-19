Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,689 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

