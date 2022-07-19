Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

