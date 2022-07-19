McDonald Partners LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000.

LEAD stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

