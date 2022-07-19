McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

