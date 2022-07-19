Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 11,872 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

