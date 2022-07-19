Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,003 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

